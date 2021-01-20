Sign up for our daily briefing

Inaugural address: Biden vows to be "a president for all Americans"

Moments after taking the oath of office, President Joe Biden sought to soothe a nation riven by political divisions and a global pandemic, while warning that "we have far to go" to heal the country and defeat a "virus that silently stalks the the country."

Why it matters: From the same steps that a pro-Trump mob launched an assault on Congress two weeks earlier, the new president paid deference to the endurance of American political institutions.

What they're saying: "This is America's day. This is democracies day. The day of history and hope. Of renewal and resolve," Biden said.

  • "Through a crucible through the ages, America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge. Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy," he continued.
  • "Democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

Biden vowed to "confront domestic terrorism," and channelled former President Abraham Lincoln in his pledge to help "bring America together and united our nation."

  • "This is a great nation. We are good people." Biden said. "But victory is never assured."
  • Biden directly addressed Trump’s supporters and asked them to “hear me out” before vowing to be “a president for all Americans.” "We must end this uncivil war."
  • Trump, breaking with tradition, did not attend his successor's inauguration.

Biden at one point in the speech led the country in prayer, acknowledging he will take on the presidency at a time the U.S. remains polarized and in the grips of a coronavirus crisis that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

  • "We will press forward with speed and urgency," he said. "For we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities. Much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build, and much to gain."
  • "My whole soul is in it. Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this."

What to watch: While Biden's speech included olive branches to Trump supporters, his immediate actions are aimed at reversing many of the policies that Trump imposed in the opening days of his presidency.

  • After the speech, Biden will return to the White House, where he served as vice president just eight years ago, with 15 executive actions awaiting his presidential signature.
  • His flurry of executive actions is the start of an ambitious agenda to reverse much of Trump’s legacy

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to listen for in Biden's inaugural address

Vice President-elect Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, and President-elect Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive in Washington yesterday. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Reflecting both the man and the times, President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.'s inaugural address needs as much reality as poetry.

What to watch ... The president-elect will do both, sources tell me: Biden’s biography equips him not just to deliver a great speech, but also to start putting the public sector back in good working order.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inauguration Day dashboard

U.S. Capitol and stage are lit at sunrise ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden. Photo: Patrick Semansky - Pool/Getty Images

President Biden has delivered his inaugural address at the Capitol, calling for an end to the politics as total war but warning that "we have far to go" to heal the country.

What's next: Biden and Vice President Harris review readiness of military troops, a long-standing tradition to signify the peaceful transfer of power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to sign 15 executive actions on Day One

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to sign 15 executive actions upon taking office Wednesday, immediately reversing key Trump administration policies.

Why it matters: The 15 actions — aimed at issues like climate change and immigration — mark more drastic immediate steps compared with the two day-one actions from Biden's four predecessors combined, according to incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

