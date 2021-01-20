Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Joe Biden's COVID-19 bubble

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The incoming administration is planning extraordinary steps to protect its most prized commodity, Joe Biden, including requiring daily employee COVID tests and N95 masks at all times, according to new guidance sent to some incoming employees Tuesday.

Why it matters: The president-elect is 78 years old and therefore a high risk for the virus and its worst effects, despite having received the vaccine. While President Trump's team was nonchalant about COVID protocols — leading to several super-spreader episodes — the new rules will apply to all White House aides in "high proximity to principals."

  • Besides protecting Biden, he and his team want to model best practices and are insisting that West Wing officials abide by the highest standards. Biden is asking the nation to "mask up" for the first 100 days of his administration.

The big picture: The guidance was sent to incoming staffers who will have “proximity” to any White House “principals,” generally defined as heads of departments like the National Security Council and the National Economic Council.

  • The email also holds out the prospect that some West Wing aides will soon be eligible for a vaccine. “For those of you who have not yet received your first vaccine,” the guidance reads, “we will follow up in the coming days with information on how to do so.”
  • The guidance will have its biggest impact in the West Wing, where staffers gladly accept tight quarters for proximity to the Oval Office. The email instructs staffers to remain 6 feet apart at all times. In reality, that means that lone employees will work in offices that usually have bullpen seating.
  • Fifteen-minute rapid antigen tests will be conducted in the White House medical office, and aides who need to be at the White House regularly will be asked to sign-up on a testing schedule.

"The Biden White House will follow public health guidelines that ensure that we are keeping all staff safe during the pandemic," a transition official told Axios.

The bottom line: The White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building will start at a diminished capacity, as many Biden aides work from home in the administration's opening days.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
18 hours ago - Health

Demand for coronavirus vaccines is outstripping supply

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now that nearly half of the U.S. population could be eligible for coronavirus vaccines, America is facing the problem experts thought we’d have all along: demand for the vaccine is outstripping supply.

Why it matters: The Trump administration’s call for states to open up vaccine access to all Americans 65 and older and adults with pre-existing conditions may have helped massage out some bottlenecks in the distribution process, but it’s also led to a different kind of chaos.

Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 400,000 coronavirus deaths on Trump's final full day in office

Expand chart
Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Over 400,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Tuesday, per Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: It only took a little over a month for the U.S. to reach this mass casualty after 300,000 COVID deaths were reported last month. That's over 100,000 fatalities in 36 days.

Marisa Fernandez
10 hours ago - Health

Fauci: U.S. could achieve herd immunity by fall if vaccine rollout goes to plan

NIAID director Anthony Fauci. Photo: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that if the coronavirus vaccine rollout by the incoming Biden administration goes as planned, the U.S. could start to see effects of herd immunity and normalcy by early-to-mid fall.

What he's saying: "If we [vaccinate] efficiently in April, May, June, July, August, we should have that degree of protection that could get us back to some form of normality. ... But we've also got to do it on a global scale," he said at a Harvard Business Review virtual event.

