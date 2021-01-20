In photos: The Biden and Harris inauguration

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were inaugurated as president and vice president respectively in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: Top Democrats and Republicans gathered for the peaceful transfer of power only two weeks after an unprecedented siege on the building by Trump supporters to disrupt certification of Biden's victory. Trump did not attend Wednesday's ceremony.

In photos

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Lady Gaga at the ceremony. Photo: Susan Walsh/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden greets former President Barack Obama after his inauguration. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/pool/AFP via Getty Image

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden at the ceremony. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets Vice President Mike Pence as she arrives at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts leads the US Supreme Court Justices at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Greg Nash/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), wearing a face mask that reads "Come and Take It", at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Cruz led a group of senators to oppose certifying state Electoral College votes for Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/pool/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Jan. 20. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and former President Barack Obama at the ceremony. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

National Guard members at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on the phone at the Capitol on Jan. 20. Photo: Saul Loeb/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at the inauguration on Jan. 20. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Patrick Semansky/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) speaks at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The podium at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images.