Trump leaves White House for the final time

President Trump took off on Marine One at 8:17 a.m on Wednesday morning, departing the White House for the last time, en route to Florida.

The big picture: Trump's final hours will be marked by snubbing his successor and granting pardons to many of his allies who have been swept up in corruption scandals.

Simultaneously, congressional leaders are en route to attend Catholic mass with Joe Biden, hours before he is sworn is as the 46th president of the United States.

Details: At 8:13 a.m., Trump exited the residence hand-in-hand with First Lady Melania Trump. He briefly stopped to speak to the press on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One.

He is now headed to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before his final Air Force One flight.

He will deliver one last speech in front of his supporters before taking off.

This story is developing and will be updated.