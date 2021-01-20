Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump leaves White House for the final time

President Trump took off on Marine One at 8:17 a.m on Wednesday morning, departing the White House for the last time, en route to Florida.

The big picture: Trump's final hours will be marked by snubbing his successor and granting pardons to many of his allies who have been swept up in corruption scandals.

  • Simultaneously, congressional leaders are en route to attend Catholic mass with Joe Biden, hours before he is sworn is as the 46th president of the United States.

Details: At 8:13 a.m., Trump exited the residence hand-in-hand with First Lady Melania Trump. He briefly stopped to speak to the press on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One.

  • He is now headed to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before his final Air Force One flight.
  • He will deliver one last speech in front of his supporters before taking off.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP leaders skip Trump send-off in favor of church with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in July. Photo: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

Congressional leaders, including House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, will skip President Trump's departure ceremony in Maryland tomorrow morning in favor of attending mass with incoming President Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration, congressional sources familiar with their plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: Their decision is a clear sign of unity before Biden takes the oath of office.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump invites supporters to sendoff ceremony as he snubs Biden inauguration

President Trump is inviting supporters to a sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews tomorrow before he flies to Florida ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.

Details: Invitees may bring "up to five guests," and must show up by 7:15 a.m. Trump requested a military-style sendoff, with a band and possibly a flyover.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump gives farewell address: "We did what we came here to do"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump gave a farewell video address on Tuesday, saying that his administration "did what we came here to do — and so much more."

Why it matters, via Axios' Alayna Treene: The address is very different from the Trump we've seen in his final weeks as president — one who has refused to accept his loss, who peddled conspiracy theories that fueled the attack on the Capitol, and who is boycotting his successor's inauguration. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow