Biden: "Convicted felon" Trump would pose a "greater" threat in a 2nd term

President Biden said Monday the U.S. presidential campaign was in "unchartered territory" following former President Trump's historic hush money case conviction as he denounced the presumptive GOP nominee's criticism of the justice system. Why it matters: Biden's scathing criticism builds on comments he made last week about Trump following his guilty verdict that marked a departure from the president's earlier, more cautious approach.

Biden's comments that indicate he and his campaign may seek to paint his 2024 rival as unfit for office come after one of the first polls conducted since Trump's conviction found 49% of Independents and 15% of Republicans said the former president should end his campaign because of the verdict.

What they're saying: "For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency," Biden said during a fundraising event in Greenwich, Connecticut, per a pool report.

"But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice."

Biden again criticized the Trump for saying his N.Y. trial was "rigged" and said the "threat that Trump poses would be greater" in a second term.

"Something snapped in this guy for real" after he lost the 2020 election to Biden, said the president, calling Trump "unhinged." "It's literally driving him crazy."

AP reports that Biden said "This isn't the same Trump that got elected in 2016. He's worse."

The other side: Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said in an emailed statement that the president "will do anything to distract" from his son Hunter Biden's federal gun trial, which is due to begin with opening statements on Tuesday.

He made unproven allegations about the Biden family making money from countries including Ukraine before adding: "The Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Trump campaign and further comment from President Biden.