Poll: 49% of Independents think Trump should drop out post-guilty verdict

Trump speaks from the lobby of Trump Tower on Friday. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

One of the first polls conducted since a New York Jury found Donald Trump guilty of falsifying business records find that a significant minority of Republicans and Independents want him to drop out and a majority of registered voters approve of the jury's decision. Why it matters: The Morning Consult poll conducted on Friday offers some of the first clues about how voters are reacting to the unprecedented situation.

By the numbers: 54% of registered voters "strongly" or "somewhat" approve of the guilty verdict compared to 34% who "strongly or "somewhat" disapprove.

49% of Independents and 15% of Republicans said Trump should end his campaign because of the conviction.

The polls found the race effectively tied nationally in a 1-on-1 with Biden at 45% and Trump at 44%.

Reality check: While they may agree with the guilty verdict, the poll found that more voters think Trump should get probation (49%) rather than go to prison (44%).

68% of registered voters said the punishment should be a fine.

The poll also revealed some deep distrust of the criminal justice system.