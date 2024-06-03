Hunter Biden trial jury seated, opening statements set for Tuesday

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, arrive at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 3 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The jury for Hunter Biden's federal gun case was seated on Monday, paving the way for the trial to begin with opening statements on Tuesday. The big picture: President Biden's son faces three felony gun charges with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if he's convicted.

Driving the news: The dozen jury members and four alternates were selected in one day.

They include six men and six women, the majority of whom are Black.

First lady Jill Biden was in attendance at the Wilmington, Delaware court on Monday, along with Hunter's son-in-law Peter Neal, sister Ashley, and wife Melissa.

Zoom in: Most of the potential jurors and the final jurors selected told the court that they knew someone — often a family member — who had struggled with addiction to alcohol or opioids.

In their questions to potential jurors, Biden's defense team signaled they will argue that Hunter had been addicted to drugs but believed he was in recovery at the time he bought the gun.

The first witness for the prosecution will be a special agent from the FBI who worked on Biden's case.

Catch up quick: Special Counsel David Weiss charged Biden last September with crimes related to making false statements on a form when he purchased a firearm in 2018 that prosecutors allege he possessed while using a narcotic.

Biden's lawyers had attempted to negotiate a plea deal prior to his indictment, but the proposed deal collapsed.

Biden has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Worth noting: Biden is also scheduled to face another, more complicated trial in California this September over federal tax charges.

Axios' Alex Thompson contributed to this story.

Go deeper: