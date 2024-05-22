Hunter Biden's California tax trial scheduled for September

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hunter Biden at Capitol Hill on Jan. 10 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Hunter Biden's trial over federal tax charges in California was postponed Wednesday from June to September. The big picture: The president's son had requested the delay due to conflicts with a separate upcoming trial over gun charges in Delaware.

Biden has pleaded not guilty in both cases, which his lawyers have claimed are politically motivated and should be dismissed altogether.

Zoom in: U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi agreed in a hearing to move the tax trial to Sept. 5, the AP reports.

Attorneys for Biden had argued that they needed additional time to line up witnesses and go through evidence handed over by prosecutors.

Catch up quick: Biden has been accused of carrying out a conspiracy to avoid paying taxes.

He had been set to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges as part of a plea deal last year, but it was rejected by a federal judge. He instead pleaded not guilty to nine tax-related charges, including three felonies.

State of play: Biden is also seeking to delay the June trial related to his alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

A federal appeals court declined to dismiss the case and made way for the criminal trial to begin early next month. Biden's lawyers this week sought to get the court to rehear a bid to dismiss the indictment.

