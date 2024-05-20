Skip to main content
May 20, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Hunter Biden again seeks to postpone gun trial

Hunter Biden outside the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 13, 2023. Photo: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hunter Biden once again asked a federal appeals court on Monday to postpone his upcoming trial over federal gun charges, per court filings.

The big picture: The same court previously declined to dismiss the case and made way for the criminal trial to begin early next month.

  • Last week, the president's son also asked a federal judge to delay a separate trial over federal tax charges in California, which is set to start later next month.
  • Biden has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

State of play: Biden's lawyers asked the Third Circuit Court of Appeals to review the gun charges case and rehear his bid to dismiss the indictment.

  • They also argued that the scheduling doesn't leave enough time between his two trials.
  • "There is no urgency in having an immediate trial of Robert Hunter Biden, but the district court is pressing forward with a June 3, 2024 trial and imposing all the pretrial burdens that come with that," his lawyers wrote in the filing.

Catch up quick: Biden was indicted last year on three counts related to his alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

  • Biden was accused of falsifying a federal firearms form and illegal possession of a firearm while using a narcotic.

