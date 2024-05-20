Hunter Biden again seeks to postpone gun trial

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hunter Biden outside the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 13, 2023. Photo: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hunter Biden once again asked a federal appeals court on Monday to postpone his upcoming trial over federal gun charges, per court filings. The big picture: The same court previously declined to dismiss the case and made way for the criminal trial to begin early next month.

Last week, the president's son also asked a federal judge to delay a separate trial over federal tax charges in California, which is set to start later next month.

Biden has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

State of play: Biden's lawyers asked the Third Circuit Court of Appeals to review the gun charges case and rehear his bid to dismiss the indictment.

They also argued that the scheduling doesn't leave enough time between his two trials.

"There is no urgency in having an immediate trial of Robert Hunter Biden, but the district court is pressing forward with a June 3, 2024 trial and imposing all the pretrial burdens that come with that," his lawyers wrote in the filing.

Catch up quick: Biden was indicted last year on three counts related to his alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

Biden was accused of falsifying a federal firearms form and illegal possession of a firearm while using a narcotic.

