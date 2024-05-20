Hunter Biden again seeks to postpone gun trial

State of play: Biden's lawyers asked theThird Circuit Court of Appeals to review the gun charges case and rehear his bid to dismiss the indictment.
They also argued that the scheduling doesn't leave enough time between his two trials.
"There is no urgency in having an immediate trial of Robert Hunter Biden, but the district court is pressing forward with a June 3, 2024 trial and imposing all the pretrial burdens that come with that," his lawyers wrote in the filing.
Catch up quick: Biden was indicted last year on three counts related to his alleged illegal possession of a firearm.
Biden was accused of falsifying a federal firearms form and illegal possession of a firearm while using a narcotic.