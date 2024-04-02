Skip to main content
Updated Apr 1, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Judge denies Hunter Biden's request to dismiss tax charges

Hunter Biden (C), son of U.S. President Joe Biden, and his lawyer Abbe Lowell (R) depart a House Oversight Committee meeting at Capitol Hill on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Hunter Biden (center), son of U.S. President Biden, on Capitol Hill in January. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

A federal judge in California on Monday rejected Hunter Biden's motions to dismiss the tax charges filed against the president's son.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi's decision paves the way for a June 20 trial to proceed.

The big picture: President Biden's son pleaded not guilty in January to all nine tax-related charges filed by the Justice Department, which alleged evasion of assessment, failure to file and pay taxes, and false or fraudulent tax returns.

  • Scarsi rejected all eight of the motions Hunter Biden's lawyers filed.
  • "The motion is remarkable in that it fails to include a single declaration, exhibit, or request for judicial notice," wrote Scarsi.
  • "Instead, Defendant cites portions of various Internet news sources, social media posts, and legal blogs. These citations, however, are not evidence."

What they're saying: "We strongly disagree with the court's decision and will continue to vigorously pursue Mr. Biden's challenges," said Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's lead attorney, in a statement to media following the ruling.

Zoom out: In addition to facing federal tax and gun charges, Hunter Biden was at the center of a Republican-led effort for him to appear before Congress as part of a GOP effort to impeach his father, which is losing traction after failing to uncover evidence linking the president to his family members' business dealings.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

