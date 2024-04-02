Judge denies Hunter Biden's request to dismiss tax charges

Hunter Biden (center), son of U.S. President Biden, on Capitol Hill in January. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

A federal judge in California on Monday rejected Hunter Biden's motions to dismiss the tax charges filed against the president's son. Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi's decision paves the way for a June 20 trial to proceed.

The big picture: President Biden's son pleaded not guilty in January to all nine tax-related charges filed by the Justice Department, which alleged evasion of assessment, failure to file and pay taxes, and false or fraudulent tax returns.

Scarsi rejected all eight of the motions Hunter Biden's lawyers filed.

"The motion is remarkable in that it fails to include a single declaration, exhibit, or request for judicial notice," wrote Scarsi.

"Instead, Defendant cites portions of various Internet news sources, social media posts, and legal blogs. These citations, however, are not evidence."

What they're saying: "We strongly disagree with the court's decision and will continue to vigorously pursue Mr. Biden's challenges," said Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's lead attorney, in a statement to media following the ruling.

Zoom out: In addition to facing federal tax and gun charges, Hunter Biden was at the center of a Republican-led effort for him to appear before Congress as part of a GOP effort to impeach his father, which is losing traction after failing to uncover evidence linking the president to his family members' business dealings.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.