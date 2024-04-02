Judge denies Hunter Biden's request to dismiss tax charges
A federal judge in California on Monday rejected Hunter Biden's motions to dismiss the tax charges filed against the president's son.
Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi's decision paves the way for a June 20 trial to proceed.
The big picture: President Biden's son pleaded not guilty in January to all nine tax-related charges filed by the Justice Department, which alleged evasion of assessment, failure to file and pay taxes, and false or fraudulent tax returns.
- Scarsi rejected all eight of the motions Hunter Biden's lawyers filed.
- "The motion is remarkable in that it fails to include a single declaration, exhibit, or request for judicial notice," wrote Scarsi.
- "Instead, Defendant cites portions of various Internet news sources, social media posts, and legal blogs. These citations, however, are not evidence."
What they're saying: "We strongly disagree with the court's decision and will continue to vigorously pursue Mr. Biden's challenges," said Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's lead attorney, in a statement to media following the ruling.
Zoom out: In addition to facing federal tax and gun charges, Hunter Biden was at the center of a Republican-led effort for him to appear before Congress as part of a GOP effort to impeach his father, which is losing traction after failing to uncover evidence linking the president to his family members' business dealings.
