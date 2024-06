Hunter Biden, son of President Biden (center), arrives for a closed-door deposition before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Judiciary Committee in the O'Neill House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A transcript of Hunter Biden's closed-door deposition before two Republican-led committees was publicly released on Thursday. The big picture: He struck a defiant tone as he appeared before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees as part of their impeachment inquiry into his father, President Biden.

Hunter Biden maintained throughout his testimony that lasted over six hours that his father was never involved in his business dealings.

Following Hunter Biden's deposition, House Republicans have still yet to produce clear evidence backing GOP allegations that the president benefited from his family's foreign business dealings.

Zoom in: Asked about whether a 2017 email from an associate that said "10 held by H for the big guy?" was in reference to his father, who was then a private citizen, Hunter Biden said such a notion was "pie in the sky" and that the agreement "didn't have anything to do with my father."

He cited Biden family tragedies while defending putting his father on speaker phone while with business partners, which he said was "nothing nefarious" and that he'd always answer when he called.

"I'm surprised my dad hasn't called me right now, and if he did, I would put him on speakerphone to say hi," Hunter Biden said.

He also had some testy exchanges with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on his drug and alcohol addiction.

Read the 229-page transcript in full, via DocumentCloud:

