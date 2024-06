Hunter Biden began testifying behind closed doors Wednesday before the House GOP committees pursuing an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Why it matters: After refusing to testify in private for months, the president's son's deposition comes as the prospect of an impeachment vote slipping out of reach for House Republicans.

"I did not involve my father in my business," Hunter Biden wrote in a statement on Wednesday. "Not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist. Never."

Hunter blasted the inquiry led by the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees as politically partisan in remarks and during testimony, NBC News reported.

Republicans' impeachment inquiry took a major hit this month after the indictment of Alexander Smirnov, an ex-FBI informant whose explosive allegations about Biden and his son Hunter played a prominent role in the probe.

Catch up quick: House Republicans halted an effort in January to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for refusing to sit through a closed-door deposition. He appeared at the Capitol in December, condemning the GOP inquiry on camera.

His foreign business dealings and struggles with addiction from 2013 to 2018 will be part of the focus of the Wednesday testimony with the committees.

Republicans have failed to find evidence that President Biden benefited from his son's international business dealings.

James Biden, the president's brother, testified privately on Feb. 21.

He denied that the president "ever had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest" in his businesses.

Between the lines: "You have trafficked in innuendo, distortion, and sensationalism — all the while ignoring the clear and convincing evidence staring you in the face," his prepared remarks read.

He called out Republicans' lack of evidence and said his testimony should put an end to the "baseless and destructive" political charade.

Zoom out: The president's son said his sobriety is critical to ensuring that former President Trump isn't re-elected to the White House this year.

