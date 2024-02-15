FBI Informant lied about Biden's Burisma ties, indictment says

Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden and son Hunter Biden in Syracuse, New York, last year. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Special counsel David Weiss charged an FBI confidential source with felony false statement and obstruction crimes for providing allegedly false information about President Biden and his son Hunter Biden, the Justice Department announced Thursday. The big picture: Alexander Smirnov, 43, was arrested at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, according to a DOJ statement.

Prosecutors allege Smirnov falsely told FBI agents in June 2020 that officials with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid the Bidens $5 million each in 2015 or 2016, according to an indictment that was unsealed on Thursday.

The indictment does not specifically name the Bidens.

Of note: Smirnov allegedly said Burisma officials told him they hired Hunter Biden, who's identified in the indictment as a businessperson, because he would "protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems."

Context: Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss last August as special counsel to lead the investigation into Hunter Biden related to tax charges.

Zoom out: House Republicans have cited unverified information provided by FBI informants as part of their so-far unproven Biden bribery allegations in their impeachment inquiry into the president.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to appear before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees committees for a deposition on Feb. 28 as part of that inquiry.

Read the indictment in full, via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.