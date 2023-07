Hunter Biden arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., on June 25. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hunter Biden's plea deal on two misdemeanor tax charges came in jeopardy on Wednesday over questions of immunity, according to multiple media reports from the courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

Why it matters: The deal was expected to result in Biden avoiding prison time, and had drawn major scrutiny from Republicans who alleged he was benefitting from a "two-tiered" justice system.