Hunter Biden to sit for Feb. 28 deposition with House Republicans

Hunter Biden (C), son of U.S. President Joe Biden, and his lawyer Abbe Lowell (R) depart a House Oversight Committee meeting at Capitol Hill on Jan. 10. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Hunter Biden will appear before the Republican-led House Oversight and Judiciary Committees committees for a deposition on Feb. 28 as part of Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Biden, the panels' chairs announced Thursday.

Why it matters: The announcement comes after top House Republicans last week threatened to vote on holding him in contempt of Congress despite an offer from his legal team to sit for the closed-door deposition GOP lawmakers have demanded.

Driving the news: His deposition "will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates," per a statement from House Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). "We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony."

What we're watching: The Republicans' inquiry has so far failed to show direct evidence the president broke the law or committed any other wrongdoing, such as benefiting financially from his son's business dealings.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.