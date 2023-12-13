Hunter Biden slams GOP investigation before deposition deadline

Hunter Biden departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Hunter Biden, in a rare public statement, said Wednesday that he would not sit for a closed-door deposition before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee and railed against Republicans' probe.

Driving the news: "For six years, I have been a target of the unrelenting Trump-attack machine shouting, 'Where's Hunter?' Well, here's my answer. I am here," Hunter Biden said outside the U.S . Capitol.

"I'm here today to make sure that the House committee's illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence and lies," Hunter Biden said.

The remarks came hours before the GOP-led House was set to vote on formally authorizing its impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Zoom in: Hunter Biden rebuked GOP efforts to tie the president to his son's business dealings.

"Let me state as clearly as I can, my father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with the Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist."

Hunter Biden, who said that he has "made mistakes" in his life, also accused House Republicans of trying to "dehumanize me all to embarrass and damage my father."

"They ridiculed my struggle with addiction. They belittled my recovery and they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass and damage my father, who has devoted his entire life to service."

Catch up quick: House Republicans subpoenaed Hunter Biden as part of the impeachment inquiry. They set a Dec. 13 deadline for the president's son to testify behind closed doors.

Hunter Biden said late last month that he would be willing to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee.

The GOP inquiry has so far failed to provide direct evidence the president committed any wrongdoing, broke the law, or benefited financially from his son's business dealings.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.