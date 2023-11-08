Skip to main content
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP-led House Oversight Committee subpoenas Hunter and James Biden

Hunter Biden on July 26 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

House Republicans on Wednesday subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden, son and brother of President Biden, as part of their impeachment inquiry into the president.

Why it matters: It's the most assertive step yet in the House GOP's impeachment inquiry into the president.

  • Rob Walker, a Biden family associate, was also served a subpoena Wednesday.

Details: House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who's leading the inquiry, said he also plans to request interviews from other members of the president's family.

  • Comer claimed the committee has "built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family's influence peddling schemes."
  • "Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence," Comer said in a statement Wednesday.

The GOP inquiry has so far failed to provide direct evidence the president committed any wrongdoing.

Of note: The Oversight Committee also requested Biden associates appear for transcribed interviews. The list includes:

  • Sara Biden, James Biden's wife
  • Melissa Cohen, Hunter Biden's wife
  • Hallie Biden, the late Beau Biden's widow
  • Elizabeth Secundy, Hallie's sister
  • Tony Bobulinski, Biden business associate

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.

