GOP-led House Oversight Committee subpoenas Hunter and James Biden

House Republicans on Wednesday subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden, son and brother of President Biden, as part of their impeachment inquiry into the president.

Why it matters: It's the most assertive step yet in the House GOP's impeachment inquiry into the president.

Rob Walker, a Biden family associate, was also served a subpoena Wednesday.

Details: House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who's leading the inquiry, said he also plans to request interviews from other members of the president's family.

Comer claimed the committee has "built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family's influence peddling schemes. "

"Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence," Comer said in a statement Wednesday.

The GOP inquiry has so far failed to provide direct evidence the president committed any wrongdoing.

Comer has repeatedly exaggerated and distorted his investigation's findings, and said last week that "we're trying to wrap it up as soon as possible."

Of note: The Oversight Committee also requested Biden associates appear for transcribed interviews. The list includes:

Sara Biden, James Biden's wife

Melissa Cohen, Hunter Biden's wife

Hallie Biden, the late Beau Biden's widow

Elizabeth Secundy, Hallie's sister

Tony Bobulinski, Biden business associate

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.