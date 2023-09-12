McCarthy set to endorse Biden impeachment inquiry this week

President Biden and Speaker McCarthy at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on St. Patricks Day at the Capitol in March. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to tell Republicans on Thursday that the House has enough evidence to justify an impeachment probe against President Biden, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The injection of impeachment will complicate efforts to pass appropriations and prevent a government shutdown — but many House conservatives now say they won't vote for spending without a probe.

McCarthy is expected to tell House Republicans in a closed-door meeting that the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committee investigations are at the point where an inquiry is the "logical next step," Punchbowl News reports.

The current investigations delve into the business dealings of Biden's son Hunter.

Launching a formal probe would give them added subpoena powers, McCarthy said in August.

Zoom in: It's unclear that House Republicans have the 218 votes to impeach Biden, and some Senate Republicans are on record saying they don't think there's enough evidence to proceed.