McCarthy says impeachment inquiry would require House vote

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in an interview published Friday that the House would have to vote before opening an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Why it matters: Such a vote could prove highly charged for some of McCarthy's most vulnerable members, many of whom represent in districts Biden won in 2020.

Some Republicans have said that congressional investigations into the Biden family's finances have not yet uncovered enough evidence to warrant impeachment.

What he's saying: "If we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People's House and not through a declaration by one person," McCarthy told Breitbart News.

The House speaker said an impeachment inquiry is a "serious matter" and that Republicans "would not take it lightly or use it for political purposes."

McCarthy indicated last month that the House could move to launch an impeachment probe into Biden when it returns from its August recess.

The details: The GOP-controlled House has spent the year pursuing a multi-pronged investigation into the business dealings of Biden's son, Hunter, who is facing federal prosecution.

Nine months on, the investigations are still searching for conclusive evidence linking the president to his son's ventures.

McCarthy has suggested an impeachment inquiry would be geared towards giving the House stronger tools to pursue its investigation.

The other side: The White House has seized on a vow by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to vote against government funding unless Congress first initiates an impeachment inquiry.