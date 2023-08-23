McCarthy says House could launch Biden impeachment inquiry next month

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 25, 2023. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says lawmakers could formally launch an effort to impeach President Joe Biden next month when they return from summer recess.

The big picture: McCarthy floated an impeachment inquiry in July that was met with some trepidation from members of his conference, particularly those in swing districts.

But the party's more conservative members have pushed hard for a Biden impeachment based on questions about his son Hunter Biden's business dealings, which the GOP-controlled House has been investigating.

Driving the news: McCarthy told Fox Business' Larry Kudlow on Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry "gives the apex of power to Congress when it comes to our subpoena power ... to get the documents we need — the bank statements, the credit card statements and others."

"If they provide us the documents, there wouldn't be a need for an impeachment inquiry," the speaker added. "But if they ... fight ... we will move forward with [an] impeachment inquiry when we come back into session."

Go deeper: Republicans tear into Hunter Biden special counsel pick