Republicans tear into Hunter Biden special counsel pick

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden did little to mollify GOP lawmakers scrutinizing the Justice Department probe.

Why it matters: Top House Republicans have signaled in recent weeks that their Hunter Biden investigation will eventually escalate to an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Driving the news: Garland said Friday he is appointing David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware, as special counsel to continue his investigation of the president’s son.

“This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests,” Garland said. “It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation.”

What they’re saying: Russell Dye, a spokesperson for House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), told Axios in a statement Weiss “can’t be trusted” and that his appointment is “just a new way to whitewash the Biden family's corruption."

"Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal,” Dye said. “We will continue to pursue facts brought to light by brave whistleblowers as well as Weiss's inconsistent statements to Congress."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted that the appointment “cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations” and that House Republicans “will continue to pursue the facts for the American people.”

Between the lines: Republicans have spent months hammering on IRS whistleblower claims that the DOJ hamstrung the investigation, including by denying Weiss special counsel status.

“Justice Department officials … attempted to sneakily place Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a statement on Friday.

Weiss himself has denied previously seeking special counsel status. Garland said Friday that Weiss asked for the appointment this week.

The other side: Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), a member of the Oversight Committee, noted past Republican calls for a special counsel.

"Jim Jordan called for a special counsel. The ... DOJ grants his request and launches a special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden, with a Republican Trump appointed attorney," Moskowitz tweeted. "Still not good enough."

What we're watching: Comer said Thursday he intends to subpoena Hunter and Joe Biden to testify before his committee. Weiss is also expected to testify to the Judiciary Committee this fall.