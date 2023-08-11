Republicans tear into Hunter Biden special counsel pick
Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden did little to mollify GOP lawmakers scrutinizing the Justice Department probe.
Why it matters: Top House Republicans have signaled in recent weeks that their Hunter Biden investigation will eventually escalate to an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
Driving the news: Garland said Friday he is appointing David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware, as special counsel to continue his investigation of the president’s son.
- “This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests,” Garland said. “It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation.”
What they’re saying: Russell Dye, a spokesperson for House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), told Axios in a statement Weiss “can’t be trusted” and that his appointment is “just a new way to whitewash the Biden family's corruption."
- "Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal,” Dye said. “We will continue to pursue facts brought to light by brave whistleblowers as well as Weiss's inconsistent statements to Congress."
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted that the appointment “cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations” and that House Republicans “will continue to pursue the facts for the American people.”
Between the lines: Republicans have spent months hammering on IRS whistleblower claims that the DOJ hamstrung the investigation, including by denying Weiss special counsel status.
- “Justice Department officials … attempted to sneakily place Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a statement on Friday.
- Weiss himself has denied previously seeking special counsel status. Garland said Friday that Weiss asked for the appointment this week.
The other side: Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), a member of the Oversight Committee, noted past Republican calls for a special counsel.
- "Jim Jordan called for a special counsel. The ... DOJ grants his request and launches a special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden, with a Republican Trump appointed attorney," Moskowitz tweeted. "Still not good enough."
What we're watching: Comer said Thursday he intends to subpoena Hunter and Joe Biden to testify before his committee. Weiss is also expected to testify to the Judiciary Committee this fall.
- "We expect the [DOJ] to fully cooperate with our investigation, including not interfering with the 11 transcribed interviews we have requested and David Weiss upholding his commitment to testify," Dye said.
- "We have not heard anything from the Department indicating it is no longer willing to do so."