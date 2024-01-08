House Republicans recommend Hunter Biden be held in contempt of Congress

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, after making a statement during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol about testifying publicly to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Dec. 13. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Republicans on Monday recommended Hunter Biden be held in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a subpoena, saying he "violated federal law."

The big picture: A pair of House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Biden over his family's finances had been set to vote this week on the matter.

Hunter Biden said earlier this month he would defy a subpoena and not sit for a closed-door deposition. He had said he would be willing to testify before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee.

State of play: House Republicans voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden in December to determine whether his family's domestic and international business dealings compromise U.S. national security.

But at least nine government witnesses have debunked, under oath, the allegations that the inquiry is based on. A Senate report found no evidence that Hunter Biden's board position on a Ukrainian gas company influenced U.S. policy.

While House Republicans have supported the inquiry, Senate Republicans remained skeptical late last year.

What they're saying: "Mr. Biden has not asserted any claims of privilege, nor has he asserted any basis for immunity from answering questions," the Committee on Oversight and Accountability report said.

Context: Congress has held people in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas, which can lead to the Justice Department pursuing criminal charges.

Former Trump White House officials Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were charged by the DOJ after being held in contempt of Congress. They both defied subpoenas from the House Jan 6. committee.

Read the report here:

Go deeper: House GOP takes steps to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.