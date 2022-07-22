Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress charges

Former Trump adviser Steven Bannon was found guilty Friday of two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the attack, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: The two misdemeanor counts each carry a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $100,000. Bannon is the first close Trump aide to be convicted as a result of the committee's probe.

The Department of Justice in closing arguments of the trial said that Bannon "chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance to the law," CNN reports.

Bannon's lawyers had argued that the committee's deadlines were flexible and claimed the subpoena and prosecution's case were politically motivated.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before reaching a unanimous verdict.

What to watch: Bannon's sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Worth noting: The conviction is a win for the DOJ, which has taken heat for its approach to Jan. 6 panel indictments for contempt of Congress.

