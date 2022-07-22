26 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress charges
Former Trump adviser Steven Bannon was found guilty Friday of two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the attack, the New York Times reports.
Driving the news: The two misdemeanor counts each carry a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $100,000. Bannon is the first close Trump aide to be convicted as a result of the committee's probe.
- The Department of Justice in closing arguments of the trial said that Bannon "chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance to the law," CNN reports.
- Bannon's lawyers had argued that the committee's deadlines were flexible and claimed the subpoena and prosecution's case were politically motivated.
- The jury deliberated for less than three hours before reaching a unanimous verdict.
What to watch: Bannon's sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. 21.
Worth noting: The conviction is a win for the DOJ, which has taken heat for its approach to Jan. 6 panel indictments for contempt of Congress.
