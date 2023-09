Peter Navarro at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on Sept.7 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Peter Navarro, who served as a White House trade adviser under former President Trump, was convicted Thursday for defying a subpoena from the House Jan 6. committee, multiple outlets reported.

The big picture: Navarro became the second high-ranking former Trump official to be convicted in a case related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election.