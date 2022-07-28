56 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Navarro's dream cabinet for a potential second Trump term
Peter Navarro, a hardcore Trump loyalist, gave Axios an exclusive look at this passage containing potential choices for a second-term cabinet from his forthcoming book, "Taking Back Trump's America," coming Sept. 20.
Why it matters: Navarro remains close to former President Trump and would likely return for a senior White House job if he won the 2024 election.
The big picture: Navarro, Trump's former trade adviser, was indicted on contempt of Congress charges last month following his refusal to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
- Navarro subsequently pleaded not guilty and his trial is expected to begin in November.
Some Trump "old gang" choices for a 2025 Cabinet might include:
- Former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien to SecState.
- Ben Carson to HHS.
- Bob Lighthizer to Commerce.
- Kash Patel to director of national intelligence.
- John Ratcliffe to CIA director.
- Ken Cuccinelli returning as head of Homeland Security.
- Dan Brouillette in second turn at Energy.
- Linda McMahon to HUD.
- David Bernhardt in second turn at Interior.
And for new blood, with strong Trump loyalty ties:
- Judge Jeanine Pirro of Fox News to attorney general.
- Former Congressman Sean Duffy to head Transportation.
- Bill Gertz for DNI or CIA.
- Oracle CEO Safra Catz or Lara Trump as U.N. ambassador.
- Mike Pillsbury, Frank Gaffney or Brian Kennedy as ambassador to China.