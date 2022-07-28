Skip to main content
Navarro's dream cabinet for a potential second Trump term

Mike Allen
Cover: Bombardier Books

Peter Navarro, a hardcore Trump loyalist, gave Axios an exclusive look at this passage containing potential choices for a second-term cabinet from his forthcoming book, "Taking Back Trump's America," coming Sept. 20.

Why it matters: Navarro remains close to former President Trump and would likely return for a senior White House job if he won the 2024 election.

The big picture: Navarro, Trump's former trade adviser, was indicted on contempt of Congress charges last month following his refusal to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Some Trump "old gang" choices for a 2025 Cabinet might include:

  • Former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien to SecState.
  • Ben Carson to HHS.
  • Bob Lighthizer to Commerce.
  • Kash Patel to director of national intelligence.
  • John Ratcliffe to CIA director.
  • Ken Cuccinelli returning as head of Homeland Security.
  • Dan Brouillette in second turn at Energy.
  • Linda McMahon to HUD.
  • David Bernhardt in second turn at Interior.

And for new blood, with strong Trump loyalty ties:

  • Judge Jeanine Pirro of Fox News to attorney general.
  • Former Congressman Sean Duffy to head Transportation.
  • Bill Gertz for DNI or CIA.
  • Oracle CEO Safra Catz or Lara Trump as U.N. ambassador.
  • Mike Pillsbury, Frank Gaffney or Brian Kennedy as ambassador to China.
