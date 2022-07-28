Navarro's dream cabinet for a potential second Trump term

Peter Navarro, a hardcore Trump loyalist, gave Axios an exclusive look at this passage containing potential choices for a second-term cabinet from his forthcoming book, "Taking Back Trump's America," coming Sept. 20.

Why it matters: Navarro remains close to former President Trump and would likely return for a senior White House job if he won the 2024 election.

The big picture: Navarro, Trump's former trade adviser, was indicted on contempt of Congress charges last month following his refusal to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Navarro subsequently pleaded not guilty and his trial is expected to begin in November.

Some Trump "old gang" choices for a 2025 Cabinet might include:

Former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien to SecState.

Ben Carson to HHS.

Bob Lighthizer to Commerce.

Kash Patel to director of national intelligence.

John Ratcliffe to CIA director.

Ken Cuccinelli returning as head of Homeland Security.

Dan Brouillette in second turn at Energy.

Linda McMahon to HUD.

David Bernhardt in second turn at Interior.

And for new blood, with strong Trump loyalty ties: