Jan 5, 2024 - Politics & Policy

House GOP takes steps to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress

Hunter Biden speaks at a press conference outside the Capitol on Dec. 13, 2023. Photo: Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua via Getty Images.

A pair of House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Biden over his family's finances will vote next week on advancing a measure holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.

Why it matters: The president's son has refused to sit for a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee as the panel tries to build the case for impeachment.

Driving the news: The Oversight Committee will meet Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET on a resolution recommending the House find Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress "for refusal to comply with a subpoena," according to a notice from the panel.

  • The House Judiciary Committee announced it will meet concurrently to mark up a report laying out the case for the contempt resolution.

What they're saying: "We planned to question Hunter Biden... but he blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas, choosing to read a prepared statement outside of the Capitol instead of appearing for testimony as required," Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a statement.

What we're watching: The full House will have to vote to refer Hunter Biden to the Department of Justice for contempt of Congress, meaning virtually every Republican will need to be on board.

