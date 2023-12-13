Hunter Biden’s refusal to testify propels GOP contempt push
House Republicans are openly threatening to begin contempt of Congress proceedings against Hunter Biden after he refused to sit for a closed-door deposition that was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Why it matters: It would be House Republicans' first attempt at enforcing one of the subpoenas this Congress by holding a witness in contempt.
- The House is also voting to formalize an impeachment inquiry on Wednesday in the hopes of strengthening their standing in court battles.
Driving the news: Biden, in a rare in-person statement outside the Senate on Wednesday, reiterated his demand that he testify at a public hearing of the House Oversight Committee rather than a private deposition.
- Biden alleged GOP lawmakers have "distorted the facts" in part by "editing the testimony of my friends and former business parters."
- "Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry or hear what I have to say," said Biden. "What are they afraid of? I'm here. I'm ready."
What they're saying: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee and a senior Oversight Committee member, told reporters, "We'll ... I think, look at contempt proceedings as we move forward."
- "When you show up on the Capitol steps to hold a press conference instead of sitting for your deposition, it would seem you want to be held in contempt," Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), a member of both committees, told Axios, adding: "I'm comfortable obliging him."
- Oversight Committee member Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), told Axios she "sure as hell hopes" Republicans begin contempt proceedings against Biden.
- Pointing to her vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for his refusal to comply with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena, Mace said: "As you know, I am not shy about holding people in contempt when they ignore subpoena[s]."
The other side: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, told reporters he sympathizes with Biden's refusal to testify, saying he "clearly observed" that Republicans "cherrypick little pieces of evidence."
- Raskin said witnesses "don't want to come in only to ... have their words mangled and misrepresented to the public."