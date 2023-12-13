House Republicans are openly threatening to begin contempt of Congress proceedings against Hunter Biden after he refused to sit for a closed-door deposition that was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: It would be House Republicans' first attempt at enforcing one of the subpoenas this Congress by holding a witness in contempt.

The House is also voting to formalize an impeachment inquiry on Wednesday in the hopes of strengthening their standing in court battles.

Driving the news: Biden, in a rare in-person statement outside the Senate on Wednesday, reiterated his demand that he testify at a public hearing of the House Oversight Committee rather than a private deposition.

Biden alleged GOP lawmakers have "distorted the facts" in part by "editing the testimony of my friends and former business parters."

"Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry or hear what I have to say," said Biden. "What are they afraid of? I'm here. I'm ready."

What they're saying: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee and a senior Oversight Committee member, told reporters, "We'll ... I think, look at contempt proceedings as we move forward."

"When you show up on the Capitol steps to hold a press conference instead of sitting for your deposition, it would seem you want to be held in contempt," Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), a member of both committees, told Axios, adding: "I'm comfortable obliging him."

Oversight Committee member Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), told Axios she "sure as hell hopes" Republicans begin contempt proceedings against Biden.

Pointing to her vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for his refusal to comply with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena, Mace said: "As you know, I am not shy about holding people in contempt when they ignore subpoena[s]."

The other side: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, told reporters he sympathizes with Biden's refusal to testify, saying he "clearly observed" that Republicans "cherrypick little pieces of evidence."