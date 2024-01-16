House Republicans hit pause on Hunter Biden contempt vote

House Republicans are placing their efforts to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress on hold as they negotiate with his legal team.

Why it matters: Lawyers for the president's son offered an 11th-hour olive branch last week to the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, offering to have him sit for the closed-door deposition he had been resisting.

Driving the news: The Rules Committee was scheduled to vote Tuesday on sending a contempt of Congress resolution to the House floor later this week, but the panel's chair, Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), said that is no longer the case.

"I understand that conversations between Mr. Biden's attorneys and the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are ongoing and we will not meet tonight on this matter while discussions about his compliance remain open," Cole said at the committee's hearing.

Cole added that the panel will reconvene to advance the contempt resolution "should those conversations not prove successful."

The backdrop: In December, Hunter Biden refused to sit for a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee, which, along with Judiciary, is investigating the financial dealings of President Biden's family.