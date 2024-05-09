Hunter Biden's federal gun charges to go to trial after appeal dismissed

Hunter Biden on Capitol Hill on Jan. 10. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to dismiss the federal gun charges against Hunter Biden, per court filings.
Why it matters: The ruling makes way for a high-stakes criminal trial to begin early next month.
State of play: Biden requested the Third Circuit Court of Appeals dismiss the case and overturn previous rulings from a federal judge that upheld the charges.
What they're saying: Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, signaled in a statement that he may request a review of the appeal.
Catch up quick: Hunter Biden was indicted last September by special counsel David Weiss.
Go deeper: Hunter Biden declares war on Fox News with threat of "imminent" lawsuit