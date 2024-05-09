Hunter Biden's federal gun charges to go to trial after appeal dismissed

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hunter Biden on Capitol Hill on Jan. 10. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to dismiss the federal gun charges against Hunter Biden, per court filings. Why it matters: The ruling makes way for a high-stakes criminal trial to begin early next month.

The president's son was indicted last year on three counts related to his alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

State of play: Biden requested the Third Circuit Court of Appeals dismiss the case and overturn previous rulings from a federal judge that upheld the charges.

But the three-judge appellate panel denied to do so, writing, "This appeal is dismissed because the defendant has not shown the District Court's orders are appealable before final judgment."

What they're saying: Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, signaled in a statement that he may request a review of the appeal.

"In reviewing the panel's decision, we believe the issues involved are too important and further review of our request is appropriate," Lowell said.

Catch up quick: Hunter Biden was indicted last September by special counsel David Weiss.

He was accused of falsifying a federal firearms form and illegal possession of a firearm while using a narcotic.

Biden also faces federal tax charges in California and is due to stand trial for that case on June 20.

The president's son has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

