Hunter Biden is threatening to sue Fox News for defamation, exploitation of his image and publication of hacked photographs, according to a letter obtained by Axios that was sent to the news channel last week.
Driving the news: Hunter Biden's legal team wrote that they anticipate "imminent" litigation against Fox News and requested that prominent Fox News hosts, including Sean Hannity, Jesse Waters and Maria Bartiromo, preserve documentation.
The lawyers also demanded that Fox News take down their special, "The Trial of Hunter Biden" — a six-part mock trial focused on his foreign business dealings.
"While routinely defaming and disparaging Mr. Biden, FOX has simultaneously sought to profit by the unlawful exploitation of Mr. Biden's image, name, and likeness for commercial purposes and reprehensible dissemination of salacious photographs depicting Mr. Biden," wrote lawyer Tina Glandian, a partner at Geragos & Geragos.