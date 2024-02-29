White House urges Fox News retract coverage of indicted FBI informant's Biden claims

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

President Biden before departing the White House on Feb. 29. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House wrote a letter to Fox News executives asking to correct its coverage of corruption allegations against President Biden. Why it matters: Republicans have faltered in their impeachment inquiry into Biden after an ex-FBI informant whose information was at the center of the probe was charged with felony false statement and obstruction crimes, as well as implicated Russian intervention.

Fox News coverage has not qualified its reporting of the allegations, Ian Sams, special assistant to the president, wrote in the letter, obtained by Mediaite

"All Fox News Digital articles on this topic should at a minimum be updated with editor's notes informing readers that the source of this allegation has been federally indicted for making it up," Sams wrote.

Sams suggested that personalities including Sean Hannity and Jesse Watters "inform their viewers on air that they have been sharing a discredited allegation."

CNN first reported on the letter.

The other side: "FOX News Media has reported on all key developments since the announcement that Alexander Smirnov was charged with lying to the FBI, featuring the story prominently," a Fox News spokesperson said.

"We will continue to report on developments in all aspects of the ongoing investigations, hearings, and trials."

The letter was addressed to Suzanne Scott, Fox News' CEO; Jay Wallace, Fox News' president and executive editor; and Bryan Boughton, Fox News' Washington bureau chief.

It said that Fox promoted stories of a "false, discredited 'bribery' allegation" aggressively.

"Fox has taken no steps to retract, correct or update its reporting on this false allegation from 2023," the letter said.

Catch up quick: Fox News has declined to walk back its corruption claims against Biden, CNN reported.

"House Republicans told Fox News Digital that their impeachment inquiry has much more evidence that does not rely on the indicted FBI source," a Fox News story from Feb. 16 said.

Context: House Republicans accused Biden of involvement in his son Hunter Biden's business dealings, but have not presented evidence that he broke the law or benefitted financially from them.

Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president's brother, have both testified privately that the president didn't have involvement or interests in their businesses.

Flashback: Sams wrote a letter earlier this month to the White House Correspondents' Association expressing concern over the news outlets' coverage of Biden's handling of classified material, CNN reported.

Special Counsel Robert Hur's report questioned Biden's mental acuity and said that he "willfully retained and disclosed" classified materials after his vice presidency.

Go deeper: House Republicans see Biden impeachment slipping out of reach