What Republicans are accusing Biden of in their impeachment inquiry

Joe Biden during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 22. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Republicans will hold their first hearing Thursday as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, which will look at Biden's purported involvement in his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Driving the news: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched the impeachment inquiry earlier this month, directing the House Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means committees to spearhead the effort.

The inquiry followed Republicans' ongoing probe into the president's involvement with Hunter's business dealings — though they've presented no substantial evidence he broke the law or benefited financially from his son's business dealings.

What is Biden accused of?

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) is expected to claim Thursday that Biden "abused his public office for his family's financial gain," according to a preview of his opening remarks.

A memo signed by the chairs of the Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committees issued Wednesday noted that the inquiry will span from Biden's time as Vice President in the Obama administration to the present, and include his time out of office.

The inquiry aims to look at whether Biden partook in "corruption, bribery, and influence peddling" during his time as vice president and president, per the memo.

It will also examine whether the Biden administration has taken steps to "obstruct or hinder accountability" for these actions.

According to the memo, the Biden family and their businesses have allegedly raked in millions of dollars from what the chairs describe as "foreign sources" over the years, and Biden was personally involved in these business dealings.

Who will be at the hearing?

Thursday's hearing before the House Oversight Committee will feature testimony from financial and legal experts.

Among the GOP's witnesses will be a forensic accountant, a former assistant attorney general at the Justice Department's Tax Division, and a law professor, NBC News reported. Democrats have also chosen a separate law professor to testify at the hearing.

Notably, Thursday's witnesses are outside experts who don't have firsthand knowledge of the Biden family's financial dealings, per Politico.

What is the committee reviewing?

During Thursday's hearing, the committee will look at what it describes as more than 24 pieces of evidence of Biden's alleged corruption and abuse of public office, per the preview of Comer's opening remarks.

These will include "e-mails, text messages, bank records, and testimony of Biden business associates," Comer is expected to say.

The inquiry anticipates obtaining bank records and other financial documents through subpoenas and will seek to obtain other documents from various government agencies and depositions of individuals with knowledge of the Biden family dealings, per the memo.

What has the White House said?

The White House has dismissed the impeachment inquiry as baseless, pointing out that even some Republicans admit there is a lack of evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

The White House issued a 15-page memo Tuesday rebutting Republicans's specific claims, CBS News reported.

"House Republicans staged this stunt to try to distract from them shutting down the government in 3 days," Ian Sams, a special assistant to the President and senior adviser and spokesman for the White House Counsel's Office, wrote on X Wednesday.

Editors' note: This story is developing and will be updated.