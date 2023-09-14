Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges
Hunter Biden was indicted on three counts related to his alleged illegal possession of a firearm, according to a court filing on Thursday.
The big picture: The indictment by special counsel David Weiss comes after plea deal negotiations fell apart last month over two tax misdemeanors and a gun felony against President Biden's son.
- The indictment was largely expected, as Weiss indicated earlier this month that he was seeking an indictment against Hunter Biden by the end of September.
Driving the news: The charges in the indictment include making false statements on a form when he purchased a firearm in 2018 and possession of a firearm while using a narcotic.
Zoom out: Hunter Biden's plea deal fell apart in a surprisingly contentious court hearing in July because the two sides couldn't agree on whether the arrangement guaranteed the end of the investigation, Weiss wrote in a filing.
- The deal included probation for a guilty plea to two tax misdemeanors, and a diversionary agreement on a gun-related felony for owning a weapon while using drugs.
- The plea agreement hit a snag in court and the judge said she wasn't ready to accept the terms of a revised deal.
Weiss, who was been investigating Hunter Biden since the Trump administration, was elevated to special counsel status last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
- Garland said that the appointment of Weiss as special counsel came after Weiss said the investigation into the president's son had "reached the stage" where the powers of a special counsel were necessary.
The backdrop: The indictment comes as House Republicans this week launched an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, a marked escalation of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committee investigations into the business dealings of Hunter Biden.
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.