Special counsel seeks to indict Hunter Biden on gun charges
Special counsel David Weiss intends to seek an indictment against Hunter Biden by the end of the month, per a court filing Wednesday.
The big picture: The move comes weeks after plea deal negotiations broke down over two tax misdemeanors and a gun felony against President Biden's son.
Driving the news: "The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date," the filing states.
- The charges Weiss will file against Hunter Biden were not disclosed.
Catch up quick: Attorney General Merrick Garland elevated the case's prosecutor last month to special counsel to lead the investigation into Biden.
- Since plea deal negotiations broke down, the defense and prosecutors have been feuding in court filings.
- Biden in June agreed to plead guilty to not paying taxes in 2017 and 2018.
- In July, his plea deal hit a snag in court after Judge Maryellen Noreika said she wasn't ready to accept the terms of a revised deal.
