Special counsel seeks to indict Hunter Biden on gun charges

Special counsel David Weiss intends to seek an indictment against Hunter Biden by the end of the month, per a court filing Wednesday.

The big picture: The move comes weeks after plea deal negotiations broke down over two tax misdemeanors and a gun felony against President Biden's son.

Driving the news: "The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date," the filing states.

The charges Weiss will file against Hunter Biden were not disclosed.

Catch up quick: Attorney General Merrick Garland elevated the case's prosecutor last month to special counsel to lead the investigation into Biden.

Since plea deal negotiations broke down, the defense and prosecutors have been feuding in court filings.

Biden in June agreed to plead guilty to not paying taxes in 2017 and 2018.

In July, his plea deal hit a snag in court after Judge Maryellen Noreika said she wasn't ready to accept the terms of a revised deal.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.