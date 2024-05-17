Skip to main content
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hunter Biden asks judge to delay June trial over tax charges

headshot
Hunter Biden with his attorneys during a House committee hearing in Washington, D.C., in January 2024.

Hunter Biden with his attorneys during a House committee hearing in Washington, D.C., in January. Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hunter Biden asked a federal judge to delay a trial over federal tax charges in California, which is set to start next month, until September due to conflicts with a separate upcoming trial over gun charges in Delaware.

Why it matters: If the delay request is denied, the two high-profile cases against President Biden's son will likely go forward in June.

  • If it is denied, Hunter Biden's lawyers asked the court to hold a scheduling conference in the coming weeks.

Context: Earlier this week, a judge presiding over the gun case against Biden denied his request to push it back from June 3 to September, AP reports.

  • Attorneys for Biden said they needed additional time to line up witnesses and go through evidence handed over by prosecutors.
  • Additionally, a panel of judges said this week the trial over the tax charges could go forward on June 20.

Zoom out: In the tax case, Biden has been accused of carrying out a conspiracy to avoid paying taxes.

  • He had been set to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges as part of a plea deal last year, but it was rejected by a federal judge. He instead pleaded not guilty to nine tax-related charges, including three felonies.
  • In the gun case, he's been accused of lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun. He pleaded not guilty to three felony counts last year.

The big picture: Biden's lawyers have claimed that the cases have been politically motivated and should be dismissed.

  • The judges presiding over the cases have denied such claims and other efforts to get the cases dismissed.

Go deeper: Hunter Biden declares war on Fox News with threat of "imminent" lawsuit

Go deeper