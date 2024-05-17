Hunter Biden with his attorneys during a House committee hearing in Washington, D.C., in January. Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hunter Biden asked a federal judge to delay a trial over federal tax charges in California, which is set to start next month, until September due to conflicts with a separate upcoming trial over gun charges in Delaware. Why it matters: If the delay request is denied, the two high-profile cases against President Biden's son will likely go forward in June.

If it is denied, Hunter Biden's lawyers asked the court to hold a scheduling conference in the coming weeks.

Context: Earlier this week, a judge presiding over the gun case against Biden denied his request to push it back from June 3 to September, AP reports.

Attorneys for Biden said they needed additional time to line up witnesses and go through evidence handed over by prosecutors.

Additionally, a panel of judges said this week the trial over the tax charges could go forward on June 20.

Zoom out: In the tax case, Biden has been accused of carrying out a conspiracy to avoid paying taxes.

He had been set to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges as part of a plea deal last year, but it was rejected by a federal judge. He instead pleaded not guilty to nine tax-related charges, including three felonies.

tax-related charges, including three felonies. In the gun case, he's been accused of lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun. He pleaded not guilty to three felony counts last year.

The big picture: Biden's lawyers have claimed that the cases have been politically motivated and should be dismissed.

The judges presiding over the cases have denied such claims and other efforts to get the cases dismissed.

