Biden on Hunter: "I love our son"

President Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House on May 31 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden issued a statement on Monday as jury selection began in his son Hunter Biden's criminal trial, saying that he has "boundless love for [his] son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength." Why it matters: Biden said that as president he would not comment on Hunter's federal trial on three felony gun charges, but the statement is his latest show of support for his son amid legal troubles and political attacks from Republicans.

"As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength," Biden said.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if Hunter is convicted.

Driving the news: "I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Biden said in the statement.

"Hunter's resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us."

"Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support," Biden said.

Zoom in: A number of Hunter's family members are in court with him, including first lady Jill Biden and his sister Ashley Biden.

Biden is in Wilmington on Monday, but he is not expected to attend the trial.

The big picture: Hunter is the president's "only surviving son," as Biden has put it since his other son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.

Hunter is the only living person from the 1972 car accident that killed Biden's wife and daughter, and left his two sons hospitalized, Axios' Alex Thompson reports.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional details and context.