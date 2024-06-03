What to know about Hunter Biden's federal gun trial that starts Monday

The trial in Wilmington, Delaware, begins Monday morning with jury selection and is expected to last a few weeks at most.
The latest: "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," President Biden said in a statement on Monday morning.
The First Lady attended the Delaware court on Monday morning.
What we're watching: Hunter Biden's lawyers have signaled they will contest that he knew he was an addict at the time, given he had just finished a short stint in a rehab program, and they will allege potential tampering with the gun form he signed.
The prosecution will likely call witnesses close to Hunter Biden to provide testimony about his addictions at the time.
These could include his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle; his former girlfriend and sister-in-law, Hallie Biden; and Lunden Roberts, with whom he had a child that culminated in a messy paternity suit.
Between the lines: The president has kept his son close in the past week ahead of the trial and been spotted with him in public several times.
Current and former presidential aides predict that the airing of the dirty laundry of Biden's insular-family is expected to be emotionally painful and distracting for the president.
The president clings to his son despite the controversies around him in part because he is the only living person from the 1972 car accident that killed his wife and daughter and left his two sons hospitalized.