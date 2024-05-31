Trump plays the old hits in post-conviction rant

Trump also railed against the gag order against him in the case, which he repeatedly violated over the course of the trial — prompting Merchan to warn him that additional violations could bring jail time.
Trump also repeated his baseless allegation that state prosecutors had worked "in total conjunction with the White House and the DOJ."
Catch up quick: A New York jury on Thursday found Trump guilty on all 34 counts for falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. He is expected to appeal.