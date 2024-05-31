Trump plays the old hits in post-conviction rant

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City on May 31. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump on Friday railed against his historic felony conviction, rehashing familiar gripes with the judge and President Biden while maintaining his innocence. Why it matters: Trump's guilty verdict has raised legal questions, enraged Republicans and spurred a fundraising windfall for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Driving the news: Trump pushed back on his guilty verdict during a press conference at Trump Tower on Friday morning.

Trump doubled down on his previously-voiced grievances, calling the trial "a scam" and "rigged," while also decrying Judge Juan Merchan as "highly conflicted."

Trump also railed against the gag order against him in the case, which he repeatedly violated over the course of the trial — prompting Merchan to warn him that additional violations could bring jail time.

Trump also repeated his baseless allegation that state prosecutors had worked "in total conjunction with the White House and the DOJ."

Catch up quick: A New York jury on Thursday found Trump guilty on all 34 counts for falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. He is expected to appeal.

His sentencing is scheduled on July 11.

Go deeper: