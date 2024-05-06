Skip to main content
Trump threatened with jail after violating hush money gag order again

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on May 1, 2024 at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, Michigan.

Former President Trump speaks during a rally on May 1 at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A New York judge on Monday threatened to jail former President Trump after his latest violation of the gag order in his hush money criminal case.

Why it matters: Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, issued the jail warning and fined Trump $1,000 for his 10th violation of the order. It restricts Trump from commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors involved in the historic trial.

  • "Going forward, this court will have to consider a jail sanction," Merchan said Monday.
  • "The last thing I want to do is put you in jail," Merchan said. "You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president as well."

State of play: Merchan's ruling comes less than a week after Trump had been fined $9,000 for nine other violations of the gag order.

  • Prosecutors have argued that Trump has repeatedly violated the gag order in the case, including through Trump's social media posts that appear to attack key witnesses in the case.
  • Merchan during the hearing last week warned that he would "impose an incarceratory punishment" if Trump continued to violate the gag order in the case.
  • The judge said Monday that the security that would be needed to jail Trump "would be disruptive to these proceedings."

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional comments from the hearing.

