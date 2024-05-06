Trump threatened with jail after violating hush money gag order again

Former President Trump speaks during a rally on May 1 at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A New York judge on Monday threatened to jail former President Trump after his latest violation of the gag order in his hush money criminal case. Why it matters: Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, issued the jail warning and fined Trump $1,000 for his 10th violation of the order. It restricts Trump from commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors involved in the historic trial.

"Going forward, this court will have to consider a jail sanction," Merchan said Monday.

"The last thing I want to do is put you in jail," Merchan said. "You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president as well."

State of play: Merchan's ruling comes less than a week after Trump had been fined $9,000 for nine other violations of the gag order.

Prosecutors have argued that Trump has repeatedly violated the gag order in the case, including through Trump's social media posts that appear to attack key witnesses in the case.

Merchan during the hearing last week warned that he would "impose an incarceratory punishment" if Trump continued to violate the gag order in the case.

The judge said Monday that the security that would be needed to jail Trump "would be disruptive to these proceedings."

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional comments from the hearing.