"There is now only one issue in this election: whether the American people will stand for the USA becoming a Banana Republic," tweeted tech investor David Sacks.
"I wouldn't want to be a Democrat right now. It's unleashing unprecedented levels of unity among Republicans I've never seen in the Trump years," Republican strategist Alex Bruesewitz told Axios.
2. Among hardline conservatives and Trump loyalists,meanwhile, the verdict has raised existential questions — and triggered a menacing response.
Potential attorney general pick Mike Davis told Axios he wants GOP prosecutors in Georgia and Florida to open criminal probes into Democrats for conspiring to interfere in the election by indicting Trump.
"This is a battle of good versus evil," declared Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
"This won't stop Trump. He'll win the election if he's not killed first. But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world," claimed Tucker Carlson. "Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your family."
The bottom line: Threats of political violence had been skyrocketing even before Trump's conviction. The climate from now until Election Day will only grow more toxic.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed concerns Thursday about potential unrest incited by Trump or his allies.
"There will be a chorus of poison likely worse than what we heard before Jan. 6th," predicted Naftali.
"I have so many thoughts racing through my brain right now, but most of all, I'm praying for the safety of the judge, jurors, prosecution, witnesses, and their families," tweeted former Trump spokesperson Sarah Matthews.