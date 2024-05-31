Trump campaign's donation site crashes after guilty verdict

The big picture: The WinRed donation platform used by Trump's 2024 campaign and other Republicans was hit by an outage as Google searches for "Donald Trump donation," "Donald Trump donation site" and other related searches spiked in the wake of the verdict.
State of play: "The American people see through Crooked Joe Biden's rigged show trial," the Trump campaign said on X about the New York state case just before 6pm ET.
"So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump's campaign that the WinRed pages went down. We are working on getting the website back online as quickly as possible. Stay strong."
It reported nearly an hour later that the site was back up.
The Trump campaign has since sent out emails linking to the donation page over the words "STAND WITH TRUMP."