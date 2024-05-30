Former President Trump at the Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024. Photo: JUSTIN LANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Image.

Democratic lawmakers are cheering the guilty verdict against former President Trump as a win for the rule of law and a potential political windfall. Why it matters: The party's campaign apparatus is already using Trump's new "convicted felon" status to try to whack vulnerable Republicans.

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) told Axios: "He's now a convicted felon ... Many voters will be unwilling to vote for a convicted felon for President of the United States."

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said the presidential race will be a contrast between "a decent, good man" and a "convicted criminal," adding, "We're gonna hit that home."

"By standing with a now-convicted criminal, House Republicans are doubling down on their extremism – and it will cost them the House in November," said House Majority PAC President Mike Smith.

What happened: The jury in Trump's New York criminal trial found the former president guilty on all 34 felony counts stemming from charges he falsified business records, a verdict Trump is likely to appeal.

It's the first time a former American president has been found guilty of a crime, and presents an unprecedented legal and political scenario.

What they're saying: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a post to X on Thursday night, "No one is above the law. The verdict speaks for itself."

Several House Democrats who spoke to Axios reacted to the ruling with jubilation, with one senior lawmaker saying in a text, "Justice!!!!!!"

"The rule of law which the United States is founded upon shone bright to the world. In America, no one is above the law," said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said the public "can feel good that this entire trial process went though with fairness to the defendant and a sense of decorum and dignity."

Between the lines: Many Democrats said they are not particularly fearful of violence in response to the verdict, beyond threats to the jury and judge, though some expressed concerns.

Cohen said Trump's speech following the verdict "could incite violence," calling it "completely inappropriate" and urging Trump supporters to "not allow his disgraceful comments to move them to disgraceful conduct."

"Of course we're concerned" about violence because Trump "has already shown he has no problem sending a mob of insurrectionists to attack the Capitol," Garcia said.

Zoom in: Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), a staunch Trump ally, told Axios "there always could be unrest because "did anybody believe Donald Trump was going to get a fair trial in New York?"

But, Nehls added, "You may not see the violence because Republicans actually have jobs and go to work and try to raise a family."

What to watch: Despite Democrats' threats to tie them to Trump's conviction, some of the most vulnerable Republicans are still decrying the verdict.

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.) said New York prosecutors have "completed their shameful witch hunt against President trump by railroading a conviction through a partisan New York court."

The National Republican Congressional Committee, meanwhile, said in a fundraising text: "GUILTY? It's a dark day in America."

Editor's note: This story has updated with comment from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and it has been corrected to reflect that Raskin is a Democrat (not a Republican).