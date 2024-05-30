Pro-Trump right erupts after guilty verdict

House Speaker Mike Johnson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy listen as former President Trump talks with reporters. Photo: Justin Lane /Pool via Getty Images

Republican leaders quickly rallied around former President Trump after he was found guilty of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment that amounted to a campaign contribution. Why it matters: GOP congressional leaders attacked the "weaponizing" of the justice system and decried the decision as "corrupt" and a "sham" — and expressed confidence that it would only bolster their chances of victory in November.

What they're saying: "President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict — and he WILL WIN," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in a statement, calling it a "shameful day in American history."

"Democrats just pulled off the biggest sham in U.S. history," said House Republican Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)

"This verdict will not withstand an appeal, and was only brought as an attempt to interfere with the 2024 election," said Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.). "The voters will settle this on Nov. 5th."

"Today's verdict shows how corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats," House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), a close Trump ally whose name has been floated as a potential vice presidential choice, said in a statement.

Between the lines: Hardline conservatives responded with dramatic visuals posted to social media.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) posted an image of an American flag with a communist hammer and sickle incorporated into the star section, while, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), posted a picture of an upside-down American flag.

Van Orden called the verdict and the trial "disgusting," adding, "The Democratic Party has just put the United States on the same level as Soviet Russia. This is a black day for our nation."

In the Senate: "Now more than ever, we need to rally around [Trump], take back the White House and Senate, and get this country back on track. The real verdict will be Election Day," Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who is running for GOP leader, said on X.

"This case was politically motivated from the beginning, and today's verdict does nothing to absolve the partisan nature of this prosecution," Senator John Thune, (R-S.D.), who is also seeking the leader job, said in a statement.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who is anticipated to be the next GOP whip, said, "Elections are decided in voting booths, not courtrooms."

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said the verdict was "a sham and the American people know it. Democrats weaponized the justice system and held a trial worthy of a banana republic."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump's closest allies in Congress, told Axios that he was disgusted by the verdict, saying he was confident it would be overturned on appeal — and that "it's gonna do more to help him win the White House than hurt him."

The intrigue: While many of Trump's usual defenders were quick to dismiss the conviction, others were slower to respond.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who at times has had a tense relationship with Trump, posted to X several hours after the verdict, saying that the charges "never should have been brought in the first place" and adding that he expected the conviction to be overturned on appeal.

Ahead of the decision, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is now running for Senate in the state, urged "all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process" regardless of the result.

What to watch: Graham also suggested that the decision sets a dangerous precedent for prosecuting former presidents.

"Two can play this game," Graham said.

More from Axios:

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional lawmaker reaction.