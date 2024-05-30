Trump to be sentenced on July 11

Judge Juan Merchan has set former President Trump's sentencing for July 11 after he was found guilty on all 34 counts in his New York hush money trial. Why it matters: Trump will be sentenced four days before the start of the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be nominated to take on President Biden in November's election.

Zoom in: Each of Trump's felony charges carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, but Merchan has broad latitude over Trump's sentencing.

Merchan could sentence Trump to probation or home detention instead of jail time.

State of play: Defense attorney Todd Blanche said Trump's legal team plans to file motions in the coming weeks and if unsuccessful file an appeal after July 11.

Trump's sentencing will not take effect until after the appeal process plays out, which is likely to extend past the November election.

The July 11 sentencing date comes two weeks after the first presidential debate with Biden.

Go deeper... Trump, Biden agree: Only November matters

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Trump attorney Todd Blanche.