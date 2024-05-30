Trump to be sentenced on July 11

Photo: Justin Lane/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Judge Juan Merchan has set former President Trump's sentencing for July 11 after he was found guilty on all 34 counts in his New York hush money trial.
Why it matters: Trump will be sentenced four days before the start of the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be nominated to take on President Biden in November's election.
Zoom in: Each of Trump's felony charges carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, but Merchan has broad latitude over Trump's sentencing.
State of play: Defense attorney Todd Blanche said Trump's legal team plans to file motions in the coming weeks and if unsuccessful file an appeal after July 11.
Go deeper... Trump, Biden agree: Only November matters
Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Trump attorney Todd Blanche.