Lawmakers fear potential unrest after Trump verdict

Members of Congress in both parties are worried that former President Trump's guilty verdict could touch off unrest or attempts at political reprisals.
Why it matters: It's a concern that has lingered since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump sympathizers, often resurfacing in the aftermath of major legal developments in the ex-president's criminal cases.
- So far, no widespread violence has materialized after Trump's indictments or arrests.
- The Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether specific security measures have been taken, though a congressional source said they are not aware of any. Congress is on recess.
What they're saying: "A lot of my colleagues have voiced concerns to each other, worried that this will be a call to action," Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) told Axios.
- Noting the violence on Jan. 6, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said Trump has "already shown that he has no problem sending a mob of insurrectionists to attack the Capitol," adding, "Of course we're concerned about it."
- Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) told Axios that Trump's remarks slamming the verdict "could incite violence" and urged his supporters to "not allow his disgraceful comments to move them to disgraceful conduct."
- "I know many of us are concerned about the possibility of violence ... We'd be foolish not to worry about violence," said Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.).
What we're hearing: "Many of us are sharing anxiety and concern with each other," said a House Democrat.
Zoom out: It's not just Democrats expressing fear. One House Republican, asked whether there are concerns about violence on their side, told Axios, "Yes."
- Larry Hogan, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Maryland, appeared to nod to those concerns in a statement just ahead of the verdict in which he urged "all Americans to respect the verdict."
- "At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders —regardless of party — must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship," Hogan said.
- In a reflection of the heat of the moment, Hogan's comments enraged the former president's team.
Zoom in: Some lawmakers focused their concerns on threats to the jury and judge in the Trump hush money case.
- "I'm more worried about the safety of the jurors," said one House Democrat when asked about fears of violence.
- Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) said in a statement that Trump's attacks on participants in the case during the trial were "part of a dangerous pattern of inciting his supporters to target those with whom he disagrees, as we all remember from Jan. 6."
- "Those who worked on this case, and heard the facts of this case, should be protected through the next steps of this process and beyond," he added.
Between the lines: Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), a staunch Trump ally, said there will "be hell to pay" for the verdict and that there "always could be" unrest.
- "Here you're taking a Republican nominee with a corrupt judge and a jury in New York – what, did anybody believe that Donald Trump was going to get a fair trial in New York?"
- But, Nehls added, "I don't know if you're really going to see violence out there because most Republicans have jobs."
The other side: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a former member of the Jan. 6 select committee, rejected comparisons with the Capitol attack and said he isn't particularly fearful of violent upheaval.
- "The American public understands the fundamental importance of accepting the rule of law, as well as the appellate process," he said.
- Jan. 6, Raskin added, "required an intense mobilization of resources and extremist groups, and I want to believe that that day was a dramatic exception and that America will not go back there."
Axios' Stephen Neukam contributed reporting for this story.