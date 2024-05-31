Skip to main content
Updated May 31, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign hauls in $35M, says it broke fundraising record after conviction

Former President Trump on May 30 in New York City.

Former President Trump on May 30 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Former President Trump's campaign said Friday that it had a $34.8 million windfall after he was convicted of 34 felonies in his New York hush money trial.

Why it matters: The presumptive GOP presidential nominee's campaign said the haul was "nearly double" its previous single-day fundraising record on the WinRed platform for Republican donors.

Driving the news: Trump's campaign said it was "overwhelmed" with support "minutes" after the guilty verdict was announced.

  • It claimed 29.7% of the contributors were brand new donors to the WinRed platform.
  • "President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country," the campaign said in a release. "President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict."

State of play: The WinRed platform temporarily crashed after the verdict.

  • Google searches for "Donald Trump donation," "Donald Trump donation site" and other related searches surged, as well.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional background.

