Former President Trump on May 30 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Former President Trump's campaign said Friday that it had a $34.8 million windfall after he was convicted of 34 felonies in his New York hush money trial. Why it matters: The presumptive GOP presidential nominee's campaign said the haul was "nearly double" its previous single-day fundraising record on the WinRed platform for Republican donors.

Driving the news: Trump's campaign said it was "overwhelmed" with support "minutes" after the guilty verdict was announced.

It claimed 29.7% of the contributors were brand new donors to the WinRed platform.

"President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country," the campaign said in a release. "President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict."

State of play: The WinRed platform temporarily crashed after the verdict.

Google searches for "Donald Trump donation," "Donald Trump donation site" and other related searches surged, as well.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional background.