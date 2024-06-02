Trump okay with jail, house arrest but might be "tough for public to take"

Former President Trump is appears in a pre-taped interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on June 2, 2024. Screenshot: Fox News.

Former President Trump said he's okay with potentially being sentenced to house arrest or jail time following his conviction last week on 34 felony counts in his New York hush money trial. The big picture: Trump's sentencing is scheduled for July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention where he is expected to officially accept the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination.

The possibilities for Trump's sentence range from probation or conditional discharge up to the maximum sentence of four years in prison.

According to an analysis by author Norman L. Eisen of similar cases brought by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, approximately 10% of those cases resulted in jail time.

House arrest, in which an individual is restricted to a certain area and often required to wear an ankle monitor, is another option that Judge Juan Merchan may consider. House arrest would allow the former president to continue campaigning, albeit virtually.

What they're saying: Trump said in a pre-taped interview which aired Sunday on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" that house arrest or jail time would be "tough for the public to take."

"You know, at a certain point, there's a breaking point," Trump said.

The former president added that he was okay with house arrest or jail time, and that he told his lawyers "not to beg" for anything.

"It's just the way it is," he said.

Trump said the case has been tougher on his family than on him.

When specifically asked about his wife, Melania Trump, the former president said she's "fine," "I think it's very hard for her."

"She has to read all this crap," he said.

Context: Trump's attorney Todd Blanche told CNN last week that he has no idea if prosecutors would seek jail time for Trump.