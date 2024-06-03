Trump campaign says conviction drives $141M May haul for campaign

Former President Trump at the UFC 302 event at Prudential Center on June 1 in Newark, N.J. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former President Trump and the Republican National Committee brought in $141 million in May, the campaign announced Monday, a huge haul they say was boosted by donations after his felony conviction in New York. Why it matters: The campaign touted the trove as its best fundraising month this year and said that more than one-third — $53 million — of the total came from online donations during the 24 hours after Trump was found guilty on all 34 criminal counts in New York.

The haul almost doubles the $76 million the Trump campaign raised alongside the RNC in April.

The Trump campaign numbers can't be validated until the campaign files its May fundraising report with the Federal Election Commission, which isn't due until June 20.

Trump, who has repeatedly said without evidence the New York trial and his three other criminal indictments are politically motivated, has seen boosts in his fundraising after his legal troubles.

Driving the news: The campaign said that organizations backing the former president raised another $150 million in May.

The Trump campaign and RNC brought in more than 2 million donations in May. A quarter of the May donors were new to the Trump 2024 campaign, according to the campaign.

"We are moved by the outpouring of support for President Donald J. Trump," Trump Campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in the announcement.

The other side: "We'll see how the numbers actually shake out come July, but one thing's for certain: Trump's billionaire friends are propping up the campaign of a white collar crook because they know the deal - they cut him checks and he cuts their taxes while working people and the middle class pay the tab," Biden campaign rapid response director Ammar Moussa said in a statement.

The Biden campaign also saw its best fundraising period during the 24 hours after the Trump verdict, according to a source familiar.

Zoom out: President Biden has held a persistent cash advantage over Trump, but fundraising reports from last month showed that the former president appeared to be closing the gap on Biden's fundraising lead.

Biden's political operation brought in $51 million in April, short of the $76 million that Trump's campaign brought in.

The Biden campaign ended April with $192 million in cash on hand.

Go deeper: Trump campaign hauls in $35M, says it broke fundraising record after conviction

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from the Biden campaign.