U.S. voters take Trump's hush money charges seriously: Poll

Former President Trump speaks to the media as he arrives at the airport on April 10 in Atlanta for a campaign fundraising event. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

A majority of U.S. voters consider the criminal charges in New York related to a hush money payment against former President Trump to be serious, per new polling. Why it matters: Trump is days away from the start of the first trial out of the four criminal cases against him, while electioneering for the presidency.

The New York trial, set to start on April 15 with jury selection, concerns a 2016 payment allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

About 4 in 10 Republican respondents considered the hush money charges to be serious.

Two-thirds of independents also deemed the charges serious.

By the numbers: 64% of registered voters described the charges as at least "somewhat serious," according to Reuters/Ipsos poll data published Wednesday.

34% said the charges lacked seriousness.

The rest were unsure or didn't answer.

Catch up quick: Appeals courts twice this week denied attempts from Trump's legal team to delay the start of the trial.

Trump's legal team has employed delay tactics in proceedings across the four jurisdictions where he faces criminal charges — and it's currently not clear whether the three other cases will go to trial before the election.

Zoom out: Voters, already disillusioned with their candidate options in the 2024 election, considered charges in the other ongoing cases more serious, per Reuters/Ipsos.

About 74% of respondents said the charges of election fraud in Georgia against Trump were serious.

Between the lines: The New York case has been considered the weaker of the indictments against Trump, while the Georgia case potentially carries the highest stakes.

What we're watching: Trump, the first U.S. president indicted with criminal charges, faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in New York.

He's pleaded not guilty to all counts and continued to disparage the case, the judge overseeing it and the prosecutors.

