Trump trials timeline: Jan. 6, Georgia and classified docs cases in limbo

The timelines of three of the four criminal cases against former President Trump are now in limbo, casting doubt on the likelihood their trials will even begin before November.
Why it matters: Trump's legal team has employed delay tactics to push legal proceedings in four jurisdictions beyond the 2024 election. If he wins the presidency before standing trial, he could escape prosecution altogether.
TheNew York hush money criminal case, now scheduled to begin later this month after being delayed, is widely seen as the weakest of the four.
"If you were a betting man, the hush money [case] is the only one I would bet on" happening before the election, Joshua Naftalis, a former federal prosecutor in New York and now a partner at Pallas, previously told Axios.
Trump's classified documents case
Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, indicated in ahearing last monthin Florida that the classified documents trial won't begin in May as previously scheduled.
She has yet to set a new date. Special counsel Jack Smith's team proposed July 8.
Trump's legal team suggested it should start in November — after the election — because Trump would not have time to prepare his defense while also on trial in New York.
Context: The case concerns classified files Trump stored at his residences after leaving office.
At a separate hearing last month, Cannon dismissed one of Trump's motions to dismiss the charges in the case. She has yet to rule on the second motion his lawyers filed.
Trump's Georgia 2020 election interference case
In Georgia, Trump's lawyers engaged in a legal battleover whether District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the Georgia election interference case, arguing her romantic relationship with a prosecutor she hired in the case created a conflict of interest.